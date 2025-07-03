Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region rallied in June on the back of easing tensions and positive investor sentiment.

The S&P GCC Composite Index posted a 3% gain during the month, led by equities in Kuwait and Dubai. The positive trend was primarily driven by the de-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, as well as global optimism, according to Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz).

Leading the rally, Kuwait’s All Share Index surged by 4.2% last month, pushing its year-to-date (YTD) gains to 14.8%, while Dubai’s equity index rose 4.1% for the month.

Kuwait’s star performers were the consumer staples and real estate sectors, which went up by 9.1% and 7.7%, respectively. Banks also performed well, including Kuwait International Bank and Burgan Bank, which rose by 15.9% and 8.7%, respectively.

Dubai’s equity index was supported by strong performances from its blue chips, including Dubai Islamic Bank and Salik Company, which jumped by 9.9% and 5.8%, respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, the equity index rose by 2.8% on the back of gains made by blue-chip stocks, with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (12.1%) and Aldar Properties (7.3%) making significant contributions.

Qatar’s equity market rose by 2.7%, propped up by higher natural gas prices, while Saudi Arabia’s equity index went up by 1.6% on the back of broad-based sector strength.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

