Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Capital is partnering with Aldar, the emirate’s largest developer, to launch Aldar Capital, a real estate investment platform that will target opportunities across the UAE and GCC.

Aldar Capital aims to raise $1 billion for its first fund to be launched next year. It will target global institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, fund of funds, insurance companies and family offices.

For institutional investors seeking real assets for diversification and long-term returns, access to institutional-grade opportunities in the UAE and GCC has been limited, Hani Barhoush, CEO of Mubadala Capital, said.

“Aldar Capital will bridge this gap with a transparent, globally compliant platform backed by deep regional expertise,” he said.

The platform will offer funds across the full risk–return spectrum to the meet the diverse objectives of global institutional investors.

Mubadala Capital is the asset management arm of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company and administers over $430 billion in assets.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

