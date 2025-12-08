Kuwait Finance House – Egypt (KFH–Egypt) posted robust financial results for the period ending September 2025, recording consolidated net profits of EGP 2.70 billion and standalone net profits of EGP 2.65 billion, as per an emailed press release.

The bank’s consolidated financial statements showed a significant expansion in its financing portfolio, which climbed to EGP 100 billion at the end of September 2025, up from EGP 85 billion in December 2024.

This marks a 17.64% increase that reflects broader support for economic activity.

Customer deposits also continued to rise, growing 12% to EGP 131 billion, compared with EGP 117 billion at the end of 2024.

Retail deposits saw particularly strong momentum, surging 37%, underscoring sustained customer confidence and the bank’s strengthening ability to attract liquidity.

Total assets reached EGP 160.6 billion by the end of the period, an 11.6% surge from EGP 143.9 billion in December 2024, driven largely by the expansion of the financing portfolio and higher deposit inflows.

KFH–Egypt reported a capital adequacy ratio of around 16% as of September 2025, reinforcing its capacity to absorb risk.

Shareholders’ equity rose to EGP 20.9 billion, 12.3% up from EGP 18.6 billion at the end of last year.

