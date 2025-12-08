Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday, buoyed by growing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week.

Investors absorbed the latest U.S. inflation data and adjusted their bets, strengthening expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut at the December 9-10 policy meeting.

U.S. consumer spending rose only modestly in September, following three months of robust growth, pointing to waning economic momentum late in the third quarter as a sluggish job market and elevated living costs restrained household demand.

Traders are now assigning an 87% probability, based on CME Group's FedWatch Tool, to a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 2.6% rise in Riyad Bank. Oil prices rose nearly 1% on Friday to a two-week high, supported by expectations of a U.S. rate cut next week and geopolitical risks that could curb supplies from Russia and Venezuela.

In Qatar, the index, however, eased 0.1%. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index gained 0.6%, with Beltone Financial Holding advancing 6.9%.

Saudi was up 0.1% 10,631 Arabia Qatar eased 0.1% to 10,713 Egypt gained 0.3% to 41,762 Bahrain added 0.3% to 2,051 Oman rose 0.9% to 5,916 Kuwait increased 0.3% to 9,500

