Abu Dhabi: Waha Capital has been included in the recently launched FTSE ADX Dividend Stars Index, the first dedicated income-focused benchmark equity gauge across the region, according to a press release.

Launched in December 2025 by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in partnership with FTSE Russell, the index comprises 17 companies that together accounted for more than 70% of total cash dividends distributed by ADX-listed companies in 2025.

FTSE ADX Dividend Stars Index is designed to spotlight companies with strong and consistent dividend profiles, offering a transparent benchmark for institutional and income-oriented investors.

Managing Director of Waha Capital, Mohamed Hussain Al Nowais, said: “Waha Capital’s inclusion in the FTSE ADX Dividend Stars Index reflects the strength, consistency, and sustainability of our earnings profile. Our ability to deliver attractive dividends over time is anchored in our diversified business model that is underpinned by disciplined capital allocation.”

Al Nowais added: “As Abu Dhabi’s capital markets continue to attract global investor interest, we remain focused on delivering long-term value as well as consistent and reliable income for our shareholders.”

Waha Capital has established a consistent dividend track record that is supported by strong cash generation across its diversified investment platform.

In 2024, the company announced a cash dividend of 10 fils per share on its net profit.

Meanwhile, the index spans a diverse range of sectors, including financials, energy, industrials, consumer sectors, and basic materials, reinforcing its role as a representative gauge of Abu Dhabi’s expanding and increasingly globalised equity market. It further employs the FTSE Target Diversification methodology, balancing quality and concentration while aiming to deliver stable income characteristics.

Waha Capital’s addition to the index follows a strong performance throughout 2025, where it reported a 22% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit attributable to shareholders to AED 343 million for the first nine months (9M) of 2025.

The 9M-25 strong financial performance was supported by robust recurring income from its asset management arm Waha Investment, a leading emerging markets asset manager, value realization within its diversified multi-asset Private Investments business, and asset monetization and rental income from Waha Land, its industrial and logistics platform.

