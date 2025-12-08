Sudair Pharmaceutical Company has submitted its application file to the Capital Market Authority (CMA) for the registration and offering of its shares for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Main Market of Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Sudair Pharma is a closed joint stock company and one of Al Hammadi Holding's affiliate companies, in which Al Hammadi Holding owns 35% of the shares.

The company will complete the regulatory requirements necessary for the offering and unveil any material developments in due course.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2025, Al Hammadi Holding recorded 28.06% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at SAR 187.78 million, versus SAR 261.04 million.

