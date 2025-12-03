Infracorp, an investor in infrastructure and real estate development across Bahrain and the wider Gulf region, is considering listing its shares on the Kuwait Stock Exchange.

The company is engaging a consulting firm with expertise in Gulf capital markets to provide technical support and conduct a detailed feasibility study on listing options, regulatory requirements, and key market indicators.

Recommendations from the study will be submitted to Infracorp’s Board of Directors, which will decide whether to move forward with the listing.

(Written by Farah Heiba; Edited by Brinda Darasha)

