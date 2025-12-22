PHOTO
Major stock markets in the Gulf edged higher in early trade on Monday, helped by rising oil prices and positive market sentiment driven by heightened prospects for more Federal Reserve rate cuts.
Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose after officials said the U.S. had intercepted an oil tanker in international waters off the coast of Venezuela, raising fresh supply uncertainty.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.2%. Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) climbed about 3% after it secured Ministry of Energy approval last week for feedstock allocation to launch its fourth phosphate project.
Dubai's main share index added 0.2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 1.8%.
In Abu Dhabi, the index advanced 0.5%.
Markets are currently pricing in two U.S. rate cuts for next year despite the Fed signalling caution.
Monetary policy shifts in the U.S. have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.
The Qatari index was up 0.1%, supported by a 1.1% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)