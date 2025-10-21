Riyadh: Saudi Stock Exchange's main index closed lower on Monday, shedding 46.06 points to end at 11,644.55 points, with total trading value reaching SAR 5.2 billion.

The total number of shares traded stood at 226 million, with 60 companies' stocks closing higher, while 193 companies recorded declines.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Parallel Market Index (Nomu) closed down 262.23 points, reaching 25,221.77 points, with a total trading value of SAR 29 million and over 3 million shares traded.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).