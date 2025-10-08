Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange index closed on Tuesday higher by 22.98 points, or 0.21 percent, to reach 10,911.53 points.

During the session, a total of 108,751,511 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 277,763,095.035, in 21,500 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 29 companies rose during the session, while 18 companies saw their stocks decline. five companies maintained their previous closing prices.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QAR 654,395,700,565.540, compared to QAR 653,505,462,959.108 in the previous session.

