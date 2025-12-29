Cairo: The board of Ismailia National Food Industries (Foodico) greenlighted, at its meeting on 25 December 2025, the estimated operational budget for 2026.

The EGX-listed company set its net profits after tax at EGP 70.44 million in 2026, according to a bourse filing.

The earnings per share (EPS) are expected to hit EGP 3.45 during the January-December 2026 period.

Meanwhile, the net sales are projected to stand at EGP 369 million as of 31 December 2026.

Foodico targets total assets worth EGP 355.88 million at the end of 2026.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).