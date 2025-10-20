Riyadh: Advanced Petrochemical Company recorded net profits amounting to SAR 225 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, higher by 675.86% than SAR 356.79 million in 9M-24.

Revenues jumped by 44.45% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 2.33 billion as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 1.61 billion, according to the estimated financial statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.87 in 9M-25, an annual growth from SAR 0.11.

Financial Results for Q3

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Saudi group achieved SAR 72 million in net profits, marking a 56.52% YoY increase from SAR 46 million

Advanced Petrochemical witnessed 58.32% higher revenues at SAR 1.01 billion in the July-September 2025 period, compared to SAR 643 million in Q3-24.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q3-25 net profits dropped by 12.19% from SAR 82 million in the three-month period that ended on 30 June 2025, whereas the revenues hiked by 45.84% from SAR 698 billion.

