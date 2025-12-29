Arab Finance: The General Company for Land Reclamation, Development, and Reconstruction (AALR) recorded net profits after tax valued at EGP 826,000 in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to the financial results.

The generated earnings were compared with the net losses of EGP 8.888 million in Q1 FY2024/25.

The revenues hiked by 108.45% to EGP 35.147 million at the end of September 2025 from EGP 16.861 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.127 when compared to a loss per share of EGP 1.365.

