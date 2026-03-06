Doha, Qatar: Shares in Qatar stock market ended the week on a positive note as shares registered strong gains. The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Index has risen by 110.42 points or around 1.04 percent to close at 10,699.28 points yesterday from 10,588.86 on Wednesday.

QSE figures attributed the rise to the positive performance of the banks and financial services, transportation, real estate, and insurance.

During yesterday’s session the volume of shares traded stood at 246,351 million from 223,372 million on Wednesday and the value of shares reached QR643.091m from QR602.852m on March 4, as a result of implementing 42,007 deals in all sectors.

In the session, the shares of 32 companies rose, while the prices of 23 companies decreased, and one company maintained the previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalisation reached QR636.622bn, compared to the last trading session, which amounted to QR630.270bn. The indices of four sectors ended in green zone yesterday.

QSE Total Return Index gained 1.04 percent to 25,811.76, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 0.22 percent to 5,096.83 points and QSE All Share Index rose 1.24 percent to 4,094.58 points. The indices of banks and financial services, transportation, real estate and insurance gained 2.6 percent, 1.52 percent, 0.39 percent, and 1.75 percent respectively.

Top gainers in yesterday’s trade were Qatar Islamic Bank, QNB, Qatar Insurance, Qatar International Islamic Bank, and Mannai Corporation rising by 3.6 percent, 3.2 percent, 3 percent, 2.7 percent, and 2 percent respectively. While Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing, United Development Company, Industries Qatar, Widam Food Company, and Zad Holding lost 6.9 percent, 5.3 percent, 2.5 percent, 2.4 percent, and 1.3 percent respectively.

Recently, QSE witnessed the successful listing of QNB Group’s QR1bn bonds which represent the largest Qatari riyal–denominated issuance in the history of the local market.

The bonds were offered exclusively to international investors and were fully subscribed by a diversified investor base, reflecting strong confidence in QNB Group’s financial strength, credit profile, and regional leadership, as well as in the resilience and stability of Qatar’s financial system.

The issuance totals QR1bn with a one-year tenor and an annual coupon rate of 4 percent. The transaction forms part of QNB Group’s broader funding diversification strategy, reinforcing its prudent liquidity management and ability to access international capital in local currency.

