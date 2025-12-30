Doha: A recent tourism market analysis by Mordor Intelligence highlights Qatar’s travel sector as a key driver of economic diversification, projecting ongoing expansion in visitor numbers and tourism infrastructure through 2026, supported by strategic marketing and enhanced connectivity.

The report notes that tourism continues to leverage legacy assets and rising event activity to draw international interest. Analysts stress that Qatar’s tourism sector closed 2025 on a strong note, with visitor numbers continuing to grow and infrastructure and event offerings expanding across the country.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, Qatar welcomed over 2.6 million international visitors in the first half of 2025, representing a 3 percent increase from the same period last year. Industry experts said the rise in visitor numbers reflects the cumulative impact of policy reforms, connectivity gains, and destination marketing.

They underlined that the growth was driven by “strong regional demand, improved flight access, and a more diversified events calendar,” adding that smoother visa processes and better coordination between airlines, hotels, and tour operators also helped convert interest into actual arrivals.

“Qatar has moved into 2026 with a high degree of readiness and preparedness,” Ali Thabet, General Manager of Milano Travels and Tours, told The Peninsula. “The launch of new events, expansion of air connectivity, and continued enhancement of infrastructure have all contributed to the sector’s resilience.”

The growth was spread across multiple continents, highlighting the country’s broad appeal. Regional visitors from GCC countries continued to be a key source of demand, while long-haul markets, such as Europe, China, and Australia, showed meaningful growth, helping to diversify Qatar’s tourism base.

Despite strong performance, the sector faces ongoing challenges. Seasonality and reliance on major events continue to influence visitor patterns, with peak periods such as Eid al-Fitr 2025 seeing the highest arrival rates in recent years.

Thabet noted, “While major festivals and tournaments drive short-term surges, diversification of events throughout the year will be essential to maintain steady flows.”

Price pressures and high travel costs were also cited as constraints, particularly for budget-conscious visitors or long-stay tourists. Though Qatar expanded hotel capacity to approximately 41,000 rooms, peak periods still strain availability, underscoring the need for careful management of occupancy rates.

Thabet emphasised the importance of service quality in sustaining growth, adding, “Sustaining growth isn’t just about numbers; it’s about ensuring visitors return and share positive experiences.”

Authorities are therefore focusing on balancing capacity, maintaining competitive pricing, and improving the overall visitor experience to enhance repeat tourism.

Qatar aims to spread demand across seasons, strengthen infrastructure, and expand event offerings to reduce dependence on single peak periods. With continued investment in air connectivity, tourism events, and hospitality services, the country is poised to build on 2025’s momentum and enter 2026 with strong growth prospects.

