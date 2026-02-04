Muscat– Dhofar Municipality is moving ahead with a new package of development and tourism projects in the wilayat of Dalkhut under the Governorates Development Programme and annual development budgets, in a bid to enhance natural assets, create new attractions and improve quality of life while stimulating tourism activity in the governorate.

The initiatives centre on utilising Dalkhut’s striking coastal and mountainous landscapes – widely regarded among Dhofar’s hidden gems – to promote sustainable tourism and community wellbeing.

One of the flagship schemes is the development of the Deem waterfront, spanning about 7,000sqm. The project aims to transform a mountain site overlooking the sea into a fully serviced destination for residents and visitors.

Works include the construction of a restaurant, public restrooms, outdoor seating areas, children’s play zones and pedestrian walkways, alongside landscaping and site beautification. Available data indicate the project has reached around 7% completion.

Municipality officials say the viewpoint is planned as a year-round attraction, enabling visitors to enjoy Dalkhut’s panoramic scenery in a safe and comfortable environment, while opening doors for small and medium enterprises linked to tourism and hospitality.

At the same time, several road projects are under implementation across the wilayat. These cover the construction of internal roads as well as the maintenance and rehabilitation of damaged routes. The improvements are expected to enhance road safety and ensure smoother mobility for residents, tourists and service vehicles.

According to the municipality, stronger road connectivity is key to unlocking tourism potential in coastal and mountainous areas by improving access throughout the year, including during the khareef season when visitor numbers typically increase.

The projects form part of wider efforts to boost Dalkhut’s tourism and recreational appeal, empower local communities and achieve sustainable development in line with Dhofar’s expanding tourism infrastructure.

Through continued investment in public amenities and infrastructure, Dhofar Municipality seeks to position Dalkhut as an emerging destination on the governorate’s tourism map, balancing development needs with environmental preservation.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

