UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, discussed bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic and development fields, as well as opportunities to advance ties in a way that supports shared priorities and mutual interests and benefits their peoples.

The discussions took place during a meeting held today as His Highness the UAE President received the Egyptian President, who is on a fraternal visit to the UAE. At the start of the meeting, the two leaders exchanged Eid Al-Fitr greetings, conveying their best wishes for continued wellbeing and prosperity for their two countries and peoples and for peace and stability across the Arab and Islamic worlds and globally.

The meeting also addressed developments in the Middle East amid ongoing military escalation and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability. His Excellency El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and a number of other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of state sovereignty and international law. In this regard, His Excellency El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s solidarity with the UAE in the measures it is taking to uphold its security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.

Both sides underscored the importance of an immediate halt to the escalation and the need to pursue dialogue and diplomacy to resolve outstanding issues in the region in a way that prevents further tensions and crises and preserves regional security and stability.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of senior officials.