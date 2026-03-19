DOHA: Mwani Qatar announced the activation of an exceptional package of port tariff facilities aimed at supporting the logistics sector and facilitating operational activities across the country, with a focus on strengthening supply chains.

In a post on its official X platform, Mwani Qatar said it has introduced amendments to selected port tariff items in response to the current exceptional circumstances affecting supply chains and the associated operational and logistical challenges.

The company noted that the initiative aligns with the Ministry of Transport's strategy to support the private sector and enhance partnerships, underscoring its commitment to easing financial pressures on clients.

The package also include flexible storage solutions tailored to the needs of various sectors, while ensuring the uninterrupted flow of import and export operations and reinforcing supply chain resilience during this critical period.

Mwani Qatar added that the measures will remain in effect throughout the exceptional period until further notice.

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