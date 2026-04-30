THE House Committee on Shipping Services and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council have intensified engagement with key industry stakeholders to address growing concerns over tariff demands by service providers and broader operational challenges within the maritime sector.

In his opening remarks at a meeting, the chairman of the House Committee on Shipping Services, Honourable Abdussamad Dasuki, noted that the parley built on earlier discussions with the Shipping Association of Nigeria, which sought the committee’s intervention on critical industry issues.

He described the engagement as a strategic platform aimed at balancing the interests of port users and service providers, while fostering sustainable sector growth.

Speaking at the session, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Shippers’ Council, Dr. Akutah Pius, reaffirmed the its approval of a 30 percent tariff increase for shipping lines, following extensive stakeholders consultations.

He explained that although the increase was previously suspended, it remains the maximum allowable adjustment and will be implemented gradually, subject to further engagement between shipping companies and their customers.

Akutah emphasised that the review became necessary after more than two years without any tariff adjustments, despite rising operational costs across the industry. While acknowledging concerns from some stakeholders that the 30 percent cap fell below current inflation levels, he maintained that the decision reflects a careful balance between industry sustainability and the broader economic interest.

He disclosed that the Council is developing an automated tariff system designed to align future pricing adjustments with prevailing economic indicators such as inflation and exchange rate fluctuations. According to him, the initiative will promote greater transparency, predictability, and flexibility in the maritime pricing framework.

Also speaking, chairman of the Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN), Boma Alabi, commended the National Assembly Committee on Shipping Services for its proactive engagement and responsiveness, following earlier deliberations at the National Assembly.

Alabi reiterated the association’s commitment to supporting policies and operational practices that will improve efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness as a leading maritime nation.

The meeting drew participation from a broad spectrum of industry stakeholders, including the Shippers Association, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Shipping Companies, Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders, Logistics (APFFLON) and other key players across the maritime value chain, underscoring the collective commitment to resolving the issues at hand.

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