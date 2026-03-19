DOHA: The Qatar Central Bank has announced the official Eid Al Fitr holiday schedule for financial institutions in Qatar.

According to the bank, and in line with the provisions of Amiri Decree No. (57) of 2025 regulating official working days, national occasions, and public holidays, the Eid Al Fitr holiday for the financial sector will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and continue until Monday, March 23, 2026.

Financial institutions are scheduled to resume operations on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, following the conclusion of the Eid Al Fitr break.

The announcement comes as preparations continue across the country to mark the upcoming religious festival.