Muscat — The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Armenia discussed today in Muscat opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, the development of modern technologies, efficient water resources management, and the promotion of innovation and investment in the agricultural and livestock sectors.

The discussions took place during an official session of talks held by Dr. Saud Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, with Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, and his accompanying delegation, as part of the latter's current visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries and explored ways to enhance them. They agreed to continue formalizing these relations through additional agreements and memoranda of understanding in the upcoming period, aimed at strengthening mutual interests and opening wider horizons for bilateral cooperation.

The two parties discussed cooperation opportunities in agriculture, the development of modern agricultural technologies, efficient water resources management, in addition to supporting innovation and investment in the agricultural and livestock sectors to enhance added value and improve production efficiency.

Dr. Saud emphasized the importance of cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Armenia, particularly in vital areas such as agriculture and water resources. He expressed the Sultanate of Oman's aspiration to expand the horizons of joint cooperation in a manner that contributes to enhancing agricultural and livestock production, achieving sustainability, and supporting the food security system.

For his part, the Armenian minister praised the comprehensive development renaissance witnessed by the Sultanate of Oman across various sectors under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. He affirmed the Republic of Armenia's keenness to strengthen the partnership with the Sultanate of Oman and support its efforts in achieving food security.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Bakri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources for Agriculture, and a number of officials from both sides.

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