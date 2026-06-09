Muscat – Oman is stepping up measures to curb emissions from agriculture by deploying smart technologies, expanding vegetation cover and investing in sustainable farming projects, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

Dr Ali bin Obaid al Adawi, Director of the Agricultural Research Department in North Batinah, said emissions from the plant, livestock and aquaculture sectors are estimated at about 1.8mn tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

He said the ministry is implementing a range of projects to reduce emissions, including AI-based fertilisation systems that analyse crop requirements and apply nutrients with greater precision. The technology is expected to reduce fertilizer waste, lower environmental pollution and improve agricultural productivity.

According to al Adawi, 11 projects and initiatives had been implemented and monitored by the end of the first quarter of 2026. These include afforestation programmes, blue carbon projects, organic fertiliser production, sustainable animal feed initiatives and research into carbon-sequestering tree species.

One project, carried out with support from Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), is assessing the suitability of hackberry trees for carbon capture, timber production and ecosystem sustainability. Research conducted by the ministry indicates that a mature tree can absorb about 22kg of carbon annually, while a ten-acre plantation could capture around 30 tonnes each year under ideal conditions.

The ministry has also intensified efforts to expand vegetation cover across the country. More than 600,000 fruit trees were distributed between 2020 and 2025 through rural development and environmental programmes. The varieties included mango, Omani lemon, pomegranate, and fig.

Al Adawi highlighted the OQ Green initiative, launched in partnership between OQ and the ministry, which aims to plant more than 250,000 fruit trees and support commercial fruit production. Officials estimate the initiative could generate more than 10,000 tonnes of fruit annually within five years and absorb approximately 8,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

Research undertaken by the Animal Production Research Centre has also focused on improving livestock feed efficiency using local resources such as moringa and palm fronds. Studies showed that feed costs can be reduced by more than 58%, while the cost of producing a kilogram of live animal weight can fall by over 63% without affecting productivity or animal health.

Shabib bin Ali Al Mahrouqi, Senior Agricultural Support Services Specialist at Oman Agriculture Development Company, said the company is implementing several carbon sustainability projects with government and private-sector partners.

Among them is a project to plant about 30,000 Omani lemon trees on a 96-hectare farm in Shalim and the Hallaniyat Islands. The initiative is expected to raise national lemon production by 38% and add around 3,000 tonnes annually, while helping combat desertification and enhance vegetation cover.

Another major project in Al Wusta governorate will see the planting of 150,000 jojoba trees across 150 hectares. The project is expected to support carbon-credit programmes and strengthen efforts to combat desertification, reflecting Oman’s broader drive to align agricultural growth with environmental sustainability goals.