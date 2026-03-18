Eid Al Fitr holiday offers a suitable opportunity for members of society and residents in Oman to explore the country’s natural diversity through visits to tourist places and facilities.

In this context, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism recently launched a campaign to enable governorates in Oman to host a package of cultural and entertainment events during the forthcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday, reported Oman News Agency.

The activities and events of the campaign will include folklore shows, theatrical performances, competitions and offers by popular food stalls and handicraft outlets.

The campaign aims to activate the national economy and augment demand for tourist destinations in various governorates of Oman.

It is designed to meet the interests of different segments of society. It seeks to encourage families to enjoy visits to historical sites, cultural destinations and shopping centres.

It also aims to enable adventure lovers to practise mountain climbing and camping, explore caves and valleys and engage in maritime trips.

‎The campaign is expected to raise occupancy rates in hotel establishments, enhance tourism among governorates and contribute to the tourism sector’s role in achieving the goals of economic diversification in accordance with Oman Vision 2040.

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