MUSCAT: Agritourism is gaining increasing attention in Wilayat of Al Hamra, particularly in the village of Misfat Al Abriyeen, where traditional farms and heritage landscapes are attracting both local and international visitors seeking authentic rural experiences.

Renowned for its terraced farms, flowing aflaj irrigation systems and mud-brick houses, Misfat Al Abriyeen offers visitors a close glimpse into traditional agricultural practices and village life.

Content creator Saif al Zuheimi described agritourism in the village as one of the most appealing experiences for foreign tourists, noting that visitors are drawn to the opportunity to witness real farming practices, including aflaj irrigation and traditional techniques of climbing date palm trees.

Tour guide Hamad al Hattali highlighted the area’s agricultural diversity, explaining that crop characteristics vary according to environmental conditions.

He noted that pomegranates grown in the village tend to be less sweet due to the elevation of around 900 metres above sea level, while mango cultivation is more concentrated near wadi channels where shade and water availability support growth.

He added that local varieties of bananas are also cultivated and are traditionally consumed with honey, reflecting the region’s distinctive agricultural traditions.

Social media influencer Warda Shammari described Misfat Al Abriyeen as a destination that blends natural beauty with cultural heritage, pointing to its flowing water, lush farms and traditional stone-and-mud houses. She added that the village’s narrow pathways, along with locally styled cafés and restaurants, reflect a traditional lifestyle that enriches the visitor experience.

Observers note that this form of tourism is contributing to the local economy by creating opportunities for farm owners and small businesses, while also encouraging the preservation of agricultural heritage and traditional irrigation systems.

With growing global interest in experiential and eco-friendly travel, Al Hamra continues to position itself as a destination where visitors can connect with nature and explore Oman’s rural identity in an authentic setting.

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