Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), affirmed that the escalating challenges facing GCC countries represent “a true test of our ability to protect our achievements and ensure the continued efficiency and stability of our vital sectors.”

His remarks came during his address at the extraordinary meeting of the Ministers of Tourism of the GCC countries, held via video conference and chaired by Fatima Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism of Bahrain and President of the current session, with the participation of GCC tourism ministers.

At the outset of the meeting, Albudaiwi highlighted that the session is taking place at a critical juncture, noting that GCC countries are facing heightened regional tensions.

Citing data from the Gulf Statistical Center, he noted that GCC countries welcomed more than 72 million tourists in 2024, generating nearly $120 billion in revenues. However, he warned that ongoing regional escalation could lead to a decline of between 8 and 19 million tourists, with potential revenue losses ranging from $13 billion to $32 billion.

He stressed that “this escalation necessitates moving from traditional coordination to a higher level of practical integration and proactive response,” underscoring that the tourism sector remains a fundamental pillar of economic sustainability in the GCC.

“The GCC countries have successfully established themselves as global tourist destinations, making tourism one of the fastest-growing and most significant contributors to economic diversification,” he said. “However, current developments have cast a shadow over this vital sector, affecting travel patterns, tourism activity, and market stability.”

Albudaiwi emphasised the importance of strengthening coordination, enhancing integration, and intensifying joint efforts to ensure the sustainable growth of the tourism sector, preserve its achievements, and bolster its resilience against future challenges.

Despite these challenges, the Secretary-General expressed confidence in the GCC’s ability to overcome crises, highlighting the region’s strong cooperation and integration across sectors. He noted that this approach has consistently supported stability and ensured the continuity of vital sectors.

Albudaiwi further stated that the meeting reflects a shared commitment to addressing current challenges through coordinated action, forward-looking planning, and unified communication. He underscored the importance of adopting joint initiatives to restore confidence in tourism markets and reaffirm the GCC’s position as a safe and attractive global destination. -TradeArabia News Service

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