Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism signed an agreement with Omran Group on Thursday to develop an integrated tourism complex in the Al Bustan area of Muscat at a cost of RO150mn. The mixed-use tourism project will be developed on a site covering approximately 138,000sqm and is scheduled for completion within four years.

The agreement was signed by H E Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said Al Busaidi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, and Ayad bin Ali Al Balushi, CEO of Omran Group.

The project aims to create a fully integrated destination combining luxury hospitality and high-end residential living under the management of global hospitality brand Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. The development will include a 200-room hotel as well as 91 branded luxury residential units available for freehold ownership.

The complex will also feature a range of premium facilities, including a luxury marina, a yacht club, marine leisure amenities, restaurants and retail outlets. In addition, the project will incorporate modern service facilities and advanced infrastructure designed to deliver a comprehensive tourism and lifestyle experience for visitors and residents.

The agreement underscores the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism’s commitment to strengthening tourism infrastructure and supporting sector growth. The project is also expected to enhance local content and create employment opportunities, contributing to the objectives of the tourism sector in line with Oman Vision 2040.

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