MUSCAT - The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Riyada), in cooperation with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, organised a dialogue session titled 'Opportunities, Challenges, and the Impact of Small and Medium Enterprises in the Tourism Sector.'

The session brought together Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, and Halima bint Rashid al Zari, Chairperson of the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED), along with a number of SME owners and key stakeholders from the tourism sector.

The session aimed to explore promising opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in tourism, while addressing the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and identifying innovative solutions and initiatives to support the sector’s growth. Discussions underscored the importance of strengthening partnerships and integration among relevant entities, enhancing the business environment, and developing supportive policies aligned with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

During the session, Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, emphasised that the success of tourism projects is not solely determined by location, but by the quality of operations, service delivery, and the overall visitor experience.

He highlighted the need to elevate hospitality standards and improve service quality to enhance Oman’s competitiveness as a global tourism destination.

He also reaffirmed the vital role of local communities in leading successful tourism initiatives, while stressing the importance of addressing challenges related to essential services and accessibility.

Representing the private sector, Mazin al Abri of Rove Adventures, called for greater emphasis on adventure tourism, noting that Oman’s mountains, wadis and deserts offer a unique competitive advantage that can be further leveraged. He also stressed the need to regulate licences for companies and guides operating in this segment to reduce accidents and safeguard the reputation of adventure tourism. He praised dialogue platforms such as this session for enabling stakeholders to voice challenges and discuss solutions directly.

Participants also raised several issues related to the tourism business environment, including regulatory hurdles, multiple fees and procedures, the need for stronger participation in international exhibitions, the adoption of digital marketing solutions, and enhanced support for local crafts and products. These discussions reflected both the opportunities and challenges facing SMEs in one of Oman’s most promising sectors.

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