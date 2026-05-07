Muscat – The sixth edition of the Tkatuf Gulf Exhibition will open on Thursday in Muscat under the patronage of Sayyid Dr Munther bin Hilal al Busaidi, head of the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit.

Organised by Links, an events and exhibitions company, the three-day event aims to promote entrepreneurship and strengthen the contribution of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to the national economy. It is being held in partnership with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

More than 140 entrepreneurs from Oman and other Gulf countries are participating, showcasing a range of products, including items linked to Eid Al Adha and seasonal demand. The exhibition is positioned as a commercial platform to help businesses widen market access and build new partnerships.

H H Sayyida Hujaija bint Jaifer al Said, founder of Links, said the initiative extends beyond the exhibition itself. “The initiative is designed to provide continued support for entrepreneurs through programmes that extend beyond the exhibition,” she told Muscat Daily. She added that the objective is to support business growth and strengthen long-term sustainability.

A new programme titled ‘The Commercial Opportunities Journey’ will run alongside the exhibition. It includes field visits to key commercial areas in Oman, allowing participants to assess market prospects, develop networks and identify investment opportunities. The programme also features sessions focused on business development and marketing.

Students from Oman College of Tourism are contributing to the organisation of the event as part of their academic training, gaining practical experience in event management and coordination.

Organisers expect strong public turnout over the three days, combining retail activity with initiatives aimed at supporting local and regional enterprises.