Muscat – The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Committee at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) held a joint meeting on Monday with several sectoral committees to examine key challenges facing SMEs, particularly in light of recent increases in fees and the implementation of Omanisation quotas, and their impact on operating costs and business sustainability.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Labour Market Committee, the Trade and Retail Committee, and the Health Committee. It was chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Amer Al Musallahi, Chairman of the SMEs Committee, and attended by Hassan bin Juma Bait Ishaq, Chairman of the Trade and Retail Committee, along with members of the sectoral committees.

The discussions aimed to unify efforts and enhance coordination among the chamber’s sectoral committees, supporting a more integrated approach to addressing challenges facing the private sector, particularly SMEs, and strengthening their contribution to the national economy.

Participants underscored the importance of supporting SMEs and reinforcing their vital role in driving economic growth and creating employment opportunities for Omani youth.

The committee recommended continued coordination and integration between the sectoral committees and relevant public and private entities, as well as submitting proposals to the competent authorities to help develop practical solutions that ensure a balanced and sustainable business environment.