Jeddah: Saudia announced its seasonal destinations for summer 2026, to be operated from June to September, including Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman, Antalya and Bodrum in the Republic of Türkiye, Nice in the French Republic, Athens and Mykonos in Greece, El Alamein in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Málaga in the Kingdom of Spain.



The destinations have been scheduled for optimal timing and operational efficiency within its network of more than 100 destinations.

The airline ensures to meet operational requirements and fulfill guests' preferences during peak seasons while ensuring smooth movement and operations at airports, particularly as the summer season will coincide with the peak of Hajj season and Eid Al-Adha.



This comes within Saudia's expansionary strategy aimed at further connecting the Kingdom with numerous international destinations through optimal investment in its growing fleet, currently standing at 149 aircraft, with 116 new aircraft to be received over the coming years, strengthening its competitive position internationally in line with the targets of the Saudi Aviation Strategy derived from the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.