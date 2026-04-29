The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has launched a new Aviation Consumer Welfare Directive aimed at strengthening passenger rights, introducing clearer protections and formal mechanisms for complaints and dispute resolution across the emirate’s aviation sector.

The initiative establishes a comprehensive regulatory framework governing the relationship between passengers, airlines and licensed travel agents. It enables structured mediation to resolve disputes, marking a more active role for the regulator in safeguarding consumer interests.

Under the directive, passengers will benefit from a transparent system for submitting and tracking complaints, with the DCAA facilitating communication between parties and overseeing dispute resolution. The authority said the move is intended to boost trust and accountability across the aviation ecosystem.

The framework applies to passengers travelling to and from Dubai’s airports, as well as airlines and licensed travel agencies operating in the emirate. By formalising these relationships, it seeks to improve transparency and reduce friction in handling grievances.

The DCAA will be responsible for implementing the framework, including setting regulatory standards, enabling mediation channels and ensuring compliance among stakeholders, with a broader goal of enhancing service quality and overall customer experience.

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