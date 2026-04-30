The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for March 2026 global passenger demand.

Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), increased by 2.1% compared to March 2025.

Meanwhile, total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), decreased by 1.7% year-on-year.

As a result, the load factor reached 83.6%, marking an increase of 3.1 percentage points compared to March 2025.

International demand declined by 0.6% compared to March 2025. Capacity saw a sharper drop of 6.2% year-on-year, while the load factor rose to 84.1%, an improvement of 4.7 percentage points.

The overall decrease in international traffic was largely driven by a significant 60.8% drop in traffic among carriers in the Middle East.

In contrast, domestic demand showed strong growth, rising by 6.5% compared to March 2025. Capacity also increased by 5.6% year-on-year.

The domestic load factor reached 83.0%, reflecting a modest gain of 0.7 percentage points compared to March 2025.

“Demand for air travel continued to grow in March despite disruptions in the Middle East. The nearly 61% decline in international traffic by carriers in the Middle East did, however, restrain global growth to 2.1%. Outside of the Middle East demand grew by 8%,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

“Everybody’s watching what’s happening with jet fuel—both supply and pricing. On the supply side, over the next months we could see shortages in parts of the world with high dependence on supplies from the Gulf, especially Asia and Europe. And the extraordinarily high cost of jet fuel is increasingly being reflected in ticket prices. While this has not impacted March traffic or forward bookings to date, it remains to be seen at what point high prices could start to shift passenger behavior. So far, the summer is shaping up to be a normally busy time for travel. That’s positive news, but airline resilience is being tested and stabilising the supply and price of fuel is crucial. In the meantime, it’s important for regulators to be prepared to grant airlines some flexibility on slots considering the extraordinary circumstances of airspace capacity restrictions and potential fuel rationing,” said Walsh.

Regional Breakdown - International Passenger Markets

International RPK fell -0.6%, the first decline since March 2021. This fall was due to the major decrease in Middle East traffic. In contrast, other international markets grew by 9%, and the passenger load factor rose in all regions except the Middle East.

Asia-Pacific airlines achieved an 11.5% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 1.5% year-on-year, and the load factor was 91.2% (+8.1 ppt compared to March 2025). Traffic in the region was boosted by the tail end of the Lunar New Year travel period, as well as international routes (with the exception of routes to the Middle East) enjoying double-digit expansion.

European carriers saw a 7.7% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 3.2% year-on-year, and the load factor was 81.4% (+3.4 ppt compared to March 2025). Traffic between Europe and Asia surged 29.3% as direct services replaced traffic transiting through the Middle East.

North American carriers saw a 3.7% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 0.9% year-on-year, and the load factor was 85.5% (+2.3 ppt compared to March 2025). Transatlantic travel grew 3.3% and the growth rate between Asia and North America more than doubled compared to February.

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 60.8% year-on-year decrease in demand. Capacity decreased 56.9% year-on-year, and the load factor was 67.8% (-6.6 ppt compared to March 2025). These figures are a direct result of the US-Israel-Iran war, which closed much of the airspace in the region.

Latin American airlines achieved a 12.1% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity climbed 8.4% year-on-year. The load factor was 83.8% (+2.7 ppt compared to March 2025).

African airlines saw a 19.2% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 4.2% year-on-year. The load factor was 77.7% (+9.8 ppt compared to March 2025).

Domestic Passenger Markets

Domestic RPK rose by a robust 6.5% in March 2026 compared to March 2025, with capacity growth of 5.6%. China and Brazil once again led the pack with double-digit expansion, and Australia and Japan also showed notably stronger growth. Indian domestic traffic fell, perhaps as a result of fewer feeder flights to the hubs serving the Middle East. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

