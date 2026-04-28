Kuwait - Jazeera Airways has issued updated travel instructions for passengers departing from Kuwait, outlining revised reporting points, transfer procedures, and timing requirements for both direct and connecting flights.

For direct flights from Kuwait, passengers must report to Jazeera Park & Fly at least 4 hours before departure. They are advised not to proceed directly to Kuwait International Airport Terminal 5. The airline said bus transfers will be provided from Jazeera Park & Fly to Terminal 5 for check-in and boarding.

The airline also clarified that parking is not permitted at either Jazeera Park & Fly or Terminal 5. However, valet parking services will be available at the Park & Fly facility for passenger convenience.

For flights operating via Dammam, passengers must assemble at Mishref Hall 8. Check-in at the assembly point will close 1 hour before the bus departs, and the bus to Dammam will depart 12 hours before the scheduled flight departure time.

The airline emphasized the importance of adhering to the revised timings to ensure smooth transfers and avoid delays.

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