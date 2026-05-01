Doha, Qatar: The Qatari real estate market is witnessing notable activity, with a clear concentration in mid-range segments, while lower-value segments show limited presence—reflecting a shift toward higher-value investments.

The real estate activity in Qatar during the year-to-date (YTD) period of 2026 has been strongly concentrated in mid-value property segments, reflecting a clear shift in buyer preferences toward core market offerings.

According to data from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), based on Ministry of Justice figures, shows that transactions in the QR2m to QR3m range led all categories, accounting for 627 deals which is the highest among all value brackets.

This segment’s dominance underscores sustained demand for properties that balance affordability with quality, particularly among end-users and mid-tier investors.

Following closely behind were transactions in the QR3m to QR5m range, which recorded 461 deals, and the QR1.5m to QR2m category with 357 transactions. Together, these mid-value segments form the backbone of market activity, signaling stability and depth in Qatar’s real estate sector.

The data also reveals a steady contribution from the slightly lower mid-range, with 325 transactions recorded in the QR1m to QR1.5m bracket.

In contrast, lower-value segments accounted for only a small share of overall transactions. Properties priced below QR200,000 saw just five transactions, while those in the QR200,000 to QR1m range recorded 91 deals.

At the higher end of the spectrum, transaction volumes also tapered off, though not as sharply as in the lower brackets. The QR5m to QR10m segment registered 156 transactions, while properties valued above QR10m accounted for 129 deals. These figures highlight a continued, albeit more selective, appetite for premium real estate assets.

Overall, the distribution of transactions points to a clear skew toward mid- to upper-value properties. Market observers note that this pattern reflects a maturing real estate sector, where buyers are increasingly focused on long-term value, location, and quality rather than purely price-driven decisions.

As Qatar’s real estate market progresses through 2026, the current transaction trends indicate resilience and a strong core demand base. With mid-value properties continuing to dominate, the sector appears well-positioned to maintain steady momentum, supported by both end-user demand and strategic investment activity.

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