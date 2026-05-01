Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued yesterday government Ijara Sukuk on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, with a total value of QR2.5bn.

QCB explained that the sukuk maturities variy as follows: QR1.25bn (Tap Issuance) with a maturity date of September 3, 2028, and a yield of 4.4 percent, and QR1.25bn (iTap Issuance) with a maturity date of August 24, 2030, and a yield of 4.4 percent. QCB added, in a post on ‘X’ platform, that total bids for the sukuk amounted to approximately QR7bn.

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