Muscat: Emirates will resume services to Muscat from May 1 to May 15, operating five weekly flights on EK866, in addition to two weekly flights on EK862. The airline will then return to daily operations on the route from May 16 via flight EK866.

The expansion is part of the airline’s recovery, with demand for short-haul travel strengthening as connectivity across Gulf destinations continues to normalise, the local media UAE media reported.

The other Dubai-based airline, Flydubai, is currently operates daily services, While Oman Air started Dubai services from April 18.

SalamAir resumed services to Sharjah from April 20.

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