ABU DHABI - Miral, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, has announced the addition of two new DC-themed rides at the award-winning Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Designed to captivate fans of the franchise and thrill-seekers alike, ‘Kryptonite Collider’, set to open to the public on 26 July 2026, and ‘Superman Up and Away’ mark a major milestone in the ongoing expansion of Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi.

The ‘Superman Up and Away’ experience, expected for construction completion in 2028, is set to be a next-generation flying roller coaster. This exciting experience will bring the fantasy of flight to life, launching guests face-down alongside Superman on an exhilarating mission to protect Metropolis, with more details to be announced in due course.

Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral, said: “The introduction of these new DC-themed attractions marks an exciting chapter in the continued evolution of Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, further enriching its world-class offerings. It reinforces our long-standing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, as we collectively advance our shared ambition to deliver unparalleled immersive entertainment for our guests. By introducing these two new experiences, we are creating new exciting, memorable and joyful experiences that further position Yas Island as a leading entertainment destination, while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier tourism hub.”

Simon Robinson, President, Global Experiences & Studio Operations at Warner Bros. Discovery said: “At Warner Bros., our fans are our single focus, inspiring us to push the boundaries of how we bring our iconic characters and their universes to life. These new DC attractions reflect our ongoing commitment to innovation and storytelling at the highest level and, in collaboration with our partners at Miral, we are embarking on an exciting new chapter for Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. We can’t wait to see fans experience a bold new side of Metropolis.”

On track to open to the public this July, ‘Kryptonite Collider’ is an immersive, high-energy attraction that launches guests into a revolutionary centrifuge experience at the heart of Warner Bros. World’s Metropolis land.

Fueled by the power of kryptonite, the journey of ‘Kryptonite Collider’ begins in the queue, where thrill seekers become ‘test subjects’ for Lex Luthor’s Everyman Project, getting immersed in his vision through infomercial-style video announcements prior to boarding. Once seated in the 32-guest centrifuge-style ride vehicle, participants are dynamically swept through a vortex of powerful motion and energy, with integrated onboard audio and lighting effects intensifying the electrifying experience. The attraction offers riders a taste of superhuman powers, brought to life on interactive digital screens after the ride’s conclusion.

Since its opening, Warner Bros. World™, Abu Dhabi has brought some of the world’s most iconic stories and characters to life through thrilling rides and family-friendly experiences. Currently home to six immersive lands, the addition of these two DC attractions further enhances the entertainment offering of the award-winning indoor theme park.