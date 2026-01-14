Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer in the region, will be launch SOCO, a brand new ‘social jungle’ concept, on January 16. The all-new social gaming destination fuses immersive play, crave-worthy food, and competitive fun where families and friends come together to form a pack.

SOCO forms part of City Centre Mirdif’s new entertainment hub which will introduce three new concepts.

In addition to SOCO, there will be a brand new immersive and interactive play experience destination for children launching later this year, said the statement from Majid Al Futtaim.

Completing the set, there will be a modern, sleek family entertainment centre launching next year, encapsulating Majid Al Futtaim’s mission to create great moments for everyone, every day by reimagining the entertainment landscape with modern, engaging experiences tailored for today’s generation, it added.

"But SOCO isn’t just about the games – it’s about how they bring people together. Designed for families, squads, birthdays, and friendly rivalries, the experience flows seamlessly from shared play to plate. No interruptions, no splitting up the group – just easy, energised fun from start to finish," said a spokesman for Majid Al Futtaim.

"Think of SOCO as the ultimate social hangout where competition fuels connection, laughter turns into stories worth retelling, and ‘joining the pack’ guarantees good times, every time," he stated.

"Featuring an integrated mix of entertainment, SOCO offers next-generation bowling, unforgettable sing-along karaoke and reimagined arcade zones such as AR Darts, Multi-Sport Simulators, Supercharged Shuffleboard, and Racing Bug – a one-of-a-kind, interactive motorsport experience where you control a real, physical model car on a purpose-built track," he added.

Beyond play, SOCO’s core experience is its bold F&B offering, serving up global street food–inspired dishes that are as playful as they are flavourful. From all-time favourites such as burgers, wings and pizzas to Chicken Skewers and Tacos, Nachos and Quesadillas, SOCO delivers a culinary experience that’s designed to be shared, photographed, and remembered.

"The drinks are just as inventive — from Jungle Sips mocktails served in quirky glassware to Safari Fusion milkshakes and Savanna Refreshers that look as good as they taste," said the spokesman.

"Complete your meal with wild, jungle-themed desserts like the Tiger Stripes, Pistachio Fondant, and Tiramisu, each crafted for maximum delight and Insta appeal," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

