UAE authorities have announced the opening of a landmark mountain destination, Masfout Gate, in the northern emirate of Ajman built over a 500 sq m area. Standing at 16m high, the project features a 40m architectural walkway, forming an integrated urban edifice.

The project, located in the Masfout area, was implemented by the Emirates Council for Balanced Development in cooperation with the Municipality and Planning Department - Ajman (MPDA), as part of efforts to promote sustainable development and enhance the quality of life in UAE villages and regions.

It forms part of the Council’s strategic initiatives aimed at developing UAE villages, enhancing their services and vital facilities, and transforming them into attractive destinations that reflect national identity while keeping pace with modern development requirements.

HH Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, inaugurated the Masfout Gate project in the presence of senior officials including Mohammed Khalifa Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development and Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Director General of the MPDA.

Speaking at the project opening, Sheikh Humaid said the Masfout Gate project represents a qualitative milestone in Ajman’s comprehensive development journey and embodies the UAE’s vision of achieving balanced development that benefits all regions of the country.

"It is not merely an architectural landmark, but a gateway linking the authenticity of the past with the aspirations of the future, reflecting a firm commitment to enhancing quality of life and creating an ideal environment that combines modern living standards with the preservation of authentic heritage," he stated.

According to him, Masfout Gate will significantly enhance the regions’ position as a tourism and investment destination while preserving its natural character, serving present and future generations, and strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE in general and Ajman in particular as a place to live and visit.

The Masfout Gate project adds new architectural and cultural value to the area, with the gateway set to become an iconic landmark that merges local heritage with contemporary identity and enhances Masfout’s presence on the UAE’s mountain and cultural tourism map.

Masfout Village in Ajman was awarded the World’s Best Tourism Village 2025 title by UN Tourism, an achievement reflecting its distinction as an integrated tourism and development destination embodying the spirit of Emirati identity.

