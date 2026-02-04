Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has signed a loan agreement with the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, as part of its participation at the World Governments Summit, to finance the Rogun Hydroelectric Power Station.

Valued at AED376 million, the project is a strategic initiative strengthening energy security and water resilience, implemented within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform, one month after its launch by ADFD.

Signed by Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, and Faiziddin Qahhorzoda, Minister of Finance of Tajikistan, in the presence of senior officials from both sides, the agreement underscores ADFD’s commitment to adopting innovative and sustainable financing solutions that address global challenges in the energy and water sectors. It also advances inclusive development and supports the development priorities of partner countries.

“This agreement with our partners in the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan reaffirms ADFD’s strategic role in supporting global prosperity and advancing sustainable development," Al Suwaidi said. "It further reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering on the strategic pillars set by the launch of the Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform and embodies our forward-looking development vision in supporting water-related challenges as a central priority on the international agenda and as a cornerstone for a more sustainable future.”

He added that the Rogun Hydroelectric Power Station contributes to strengthening energy security by providing sustainable, reliable, and affordable electricity to meet growing demand. It also enables the creation of significant water storage capacity and supports the integration of regional electricity markets.

The project also enables the storage of approximately one billion cubic metres of water for power generation, irrigation support, and the provision of drinking water for communities, delivering a wide-ranging developmental impact that extends beyond Tajikistan to the broader Central Asia region.

Qahhorzoda commented, “We extend our sincere appreciation to the UAE for its leadership and continued commitment to supporting the national development goals of partner countries. This development-oriented approach reflects the essential role played by ADFD in reinforcing the foundations of sustainable development through the financing of high-impact projects that contribute to progress and prosperity for communities worldwide.”

He added that the financing of the station, located at an elevation of 1,185 metres above sea level, represents a strategic project that enhances the sustainability of core resources, supports the decarbonisation of electricity grids in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and strengthens the energy and water security ecosystem across Central Asia as a whole.

ADFD continues to play a leading role in financing strategic projects across vital sectors that directly impact communities, reflecting the UAE’s enduring commitment to comprehensive development and to building a prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come.