RIYADH — Saudi films have generated over SR100 million in box office revenue since the beginning of 2025, reflecting the rapid growth of the Kingdom’s film industry and growing audience trust in local content.



According to the Saudi Film Commission, eight local productions captured 19% of total box office share this year.



These included Shabab Al-Bomb 2, Hobal, Al-Zarfa, Is'af, Fakhr Al-Suwaidi, Leil Nahar, Saifi, and Tashwish.



During the week of July 13–19, Saudi cinemas recorded SR26 million in total ticket sales. Leading the charts was the American film F1 The Movie with SR26.3 million, followed by the Saudi film Al-Zarfa with SR22.6 million.



Superman ranked third with SR7.7 million, while the Egyptian film Ahmed and Ahmed came in fourth with SR3.5 million.

