RIYADH — Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari confirmed on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia has not yet launched its official media sector strategy, stating that the national media strategy remains under review and will be formally announced in due course.



Speaking during the government press conference in Riyadh, Al-Dosari said the Saudi media landscape is evolving from merely relaying news to creating impact, emphasizing that the sector is moving "from medium to message."



He also announced that the upcoming edition of the Saudi Media Forum will be held under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, positioning it as a national platform aligned with global media momentum and future-focused tools.



“2030 is no longer a date in the future, it symbolizes limitless ambition. In Saudi Arabia, dreams aren’t told, they’re built. Tomorrow doesn’t wait; it’s accomplished today,” Al-Dosari added.



Highlighting the Kingdom’s humanitarian role, the minister noted that Saudi Arabia is transforming its aid initiatives into a sustainable humanitarian system.



Since its inception, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has delivered more than SR30 billion in aid to 108 countries through over 3,500 development and relief programs.



Al-Dosari also revealed that around 230,000 surgeries have been performed under Saudi Arabia’s overseas voluntary medical campaigns.



Meanwhile, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has provided over SR4.27 billion in funding for more than 265 projects across key sectors including roads, water, health, and education.



Turning to technology and innovation, Al-Dosari said Saudi Arabia sees sustainable development as a transnational responsibility.



“We are crafting the algorithms of the future, turning data into decisions and artificial intelligence into development,” he noted.



Saudi Arabia’s digital economy reached SR495 billion in 2024, accounting for 15% of GDP and growing at an annual rate of nearly 7%.



The number of tech companies listed on the Saudi stock exchange has also surged to 23 in 2024, up from just two in 2020.



“Today, we don’t just consume technology, we contribute to building it with a value-driven and human-centered vision,” Al-Dosari said.

