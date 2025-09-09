Riyadh – Messe Frankfurt has launched its new subsidiary, Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia, in line with its long-term investment strategy in the Kingdom’s fast-growing exhibition industry, according to a press release.

The move supports Saudi Vision 2030 goals as well as Messe Frankfurt’s objectives to foster its regional presence and shape the future of the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) sector in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the new subsidiary will handle Messe Frankfurt’s business activities in the Gulf country, offering platforms that are aligned with the local market dynamics and designed specifically for industry players to interact with one another.

It will also drive localization efforts and lead to strategic partnerships with government bodies, associations and other industry stakeholders, thereby helping the Saudi economy in its efforts to diversify further.

Azzan Mohamed will lead the group’s business as the Managing Director of Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia, reporting to CEO Ted Bloom of Messe Frankfurt Middle East (Dubai).

In his new role, Mohamed will be responsible for all commercial matters and for the existing event portfolio. He will also develop new sector-specific formats, manage governmental relations, and ensure that the company’s activities align with both corporate objectives and local stakeholder needs.

Wolfgang Marzin, President and CEO of Messe Frankfurt, said: “With more than twelve years of industry experience, Azzan has an in-depth knowledge of the market and a proven track record with large-scale exhibition formats across the MENA region.”

On his part, Mohamed commented: “We are committed to working towards Vision 2030 by creating purpose-driven, locally relevant platforms that empower industries and help to diversify the Saudi economy.”

The group’s portfolio in Saudi Arabia currently includes Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Automechanika Riyadh, and Intersec Saudi Arabia trade fairs.

In collaboration with the Dechema association, the company is set to launch the Achema Middle East trade fair in 2026.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

