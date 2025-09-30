Riyadh - Faden Media Company, a subsidiary of Arabian Contracting Services Company (Al Arabia), was awarded a SAR 68.25 million contract on 28 September.

The agreement has been secured by Al Balad Al Ameen Company, the investment arm of the Holy Capital Municipality, according to a bourse filing.

The 10-year deal aims to establish, operate, and maintain advertising billboards on building facades in Makkah. It includes a one-year preparation and construction period free of charge.

Moreover, the project aims to enhance services for visitors and pilgrims with billboard designs that complement Makkah’s urban landscape and Islamic identity.

The subsidiary will install billboards on at least four key city buildings, expanding its premium screen network and enhancing client visibility.

During the first half (H1) of 2025, Al Arabia suffered net losses of SAR 108.45 million, versus net profits of SAR 148.14 million in H1-24.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

