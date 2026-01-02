MUSCAT - The law and life conference titled 'Technology and Artificial Intelligence in Support of the Rule of Law', was held on Wednesday, bringing together legal experts, professionals, and interested participants to discuss how modern technology can support justice, legal systems, and public trust.

The conference was organised by Law and Life Library and aimed to highlight the role of digital tools and artificial intelligence in strengthening the rule of law, while maintaining ethical standards and professional responsibility. The programme began with registration and reception, followed by the signing of a partnership MoU with Oman Observer to launch a new legal podcast titled 'All Rise'. The podcast aims to promote legal awareness and encourage public discussion on legal and public policy issues.

Maimuna al Sulaimani, legal consultant and founder of Law and Life, encouraged participants to engage actively with the sessions and discussions. She explained that the podcast will feature a series of legal and public policy conversations with experts from different fields, recorded in English with Arabic subtitles. She stressed that the rule of law is not limited to legal professionals alone, but is a shared responsibility across society.

The first session focused on artificial intelligence and the rule of law and was delivered by Omaima al Sulaimani, who also led a workshop on Artificial Intelligence in Legal Practice. She explained how AI can support legal research, organise ideas, improve legal drafting and enhance work efficiency, while emphasising that legal judgement, decision-making, and professional responsibility must always remain with the lawyer and cannot be replaced by technology.

Following a lunch break and the launch of the book 'LEGAL INSIDER', Dr Said bin Mohammed al Maqbali, an Omani lawyer and legal consultant, presented a session titled “Cyber Security and Legal Data Protection”. He highlighted the importance of protecting personal data and reviewed whether current legal frameworks are ready to keep pace with rapid digital developments. He also discussed challenges related to specialised skills and financial resources, and the need for practical solutions to address emerging risks.

Another session was delivered by Dr Mohammed al Badi, Director of the Legal Department at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion. His session, titled “Digital Transformation in the Omani Judicial System”, explored how digital systems can improve efficiency, transparency and access to justice, while supporting economic stability and investment growth.

The conference concluded with a future-focused dialogue session, the reading of recommendations from the Fifth Omani Law Conference, and closing remarks, highlighting the importance of using technology responsibly to support justice and strengthen the rule of law in the digital age.

