RIYADH — HUMAIN has received its first shipment of the latest NVIDIA artificial intelligence (AI) GPU chips, its CEO said on Monday.

The delivery strengthens HUMAIN’s capacity to train and run large-scale AI models and comes as the company accelerates deployments ahead of the new year.

“HUMAIN continues to move at remarkable speed,” CEO Tareq Amin said in a LinkedIn post.

“The first shipment of the latest state-of-the-art NVIDIA AI GPU chips has arrived. The team will be fully focused on rapid deployment, ensuring everything is up and running before the start of the new year.”

Amin said the momentum reflects “ambition, execution, and a clear commitment to building world-class AI infrastructure at scale.”

HUMAIN is a global AI company launched in May 2025 by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) to develop and manage advanced AI technologies, build an integrated AI-powered digital ecosystem, and support economic diversification under Vision 2030.

NVIDIA’s AI GPU chips are critical components for high-performance computing, enabling faster training and deployment of large language models, generative AI systems, and complex simulations through parallel processing, energy efficiency, and specialized AI architectures.

The shipment follows a major expansion of HUMAIN’s strategic partnership with NVIDIA announced in November in Washington, D.C., under which HUMAIN plans to deploy up to 600,000 NVIDIA AI infrastructure units over the next three years, including the latest GB300 platforms.

As part of the agreement, HUMAIN is developing NVIDIA-powered AI data centers in Saudi Arabia while also expanding into the United States, creating large-scale sovereign AI infrastructure capable of supporting advanced model training, secure inference, and enterprise workloads.

The partnership includes collaboration on NVIDIA Nemotron open models to train HUMAIN Chat, an Arabic-language conversational AI built on HUMAIN’s ALLAM large language model, targeting more than 400 million Arabic speakers worldwide.

HUMAIN is also advancing physical AI and digital-twin initiatives by integrating NVIDIA Omniverse libraries into national AI platforms, supporting applications across energy, manufacturing, smart cities, aviation, logistics, and large-scale infrastructure projects.

In parallel, HUMAIN has entered a strategic partnership with U.S.-based Global AI to develop large-scale AI data centers and compute capacity in the United States using NVIDIA GB300 infrastructure connected by NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking.

The company is also working with xAI to develop a network of data centers in Saudi Arabia, anchored by a flagship facility exceeding 500 megawatts. The project represents xAI’s first major large-scale deployment outside the United States and will support future Grok model training and inference operations.

Additionally, HUMAIN has expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services, under which AWS will deploy and manage up to 150,000 NVIDIA GPUs within a dedicated AI Zone in Riyadh designed for advanced training and inference workloads.

“Our continued partnership with NVIDIA is central to HUMAIN’s mission,” Amin said in November. “This integrated presence gives us the strength and scale to fuel the future of global AI innovation.”

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said the collaboration positions Saudi Arabia as a major global AI hub, describing AI as “essential infrastructure” for every industry and economy.

By securing early access to cutting-edge AI computing power and accelerating deployment across Saudi Arabia and the United States, HUMAIN is positioning itself as a key player in global sovereign AI infrastructure, advanced computing, and next-generation digital industries.

