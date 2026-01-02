Haitham Shehab, general manager of Stallion, the organiser of the ‘International Exhibition on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Technologies 26’ (ROBOTECH 26).

Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics offer the opportunity for small and mediumsized enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar to empower themselves, upskill their workforce, and prepare for the next generation for a digital future, an industry expert has said.

Haitham Shehab, general manager of Stallion, the organiser of the ‘International Exhibition on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Technologies 26’ (ROBOTECH 26), said he believes that “the most immediate opportunity lies with Qatari SMEs and startups.”

While robotics has been something seen only online or discussed in theory for many, Shehab pointed out that direct exposure will allow local firms to form partnerships with international players, which, according to him, are actively seeking collaborators.

“Robotics has never been accessible on the ground for people to experience it, and discuss opportunities with the inventors and companies specialising in this field,” Shehab told Gulf Times on the sidelines of Qatar Chamber’s announcement of its support for ROBOTECH 26, which is scheduled to take place in Doha from October 27-29, 2026.

Asked about robotics and AI’s roles in upskilling the workforce, Shehab tied the technology push to Qatar National Vision 2030, which places emphasis on digital transformation as among its diversification objectives.

With hundreds of companies specialising in robotics and AI expected to engage with Qatar during ROBOTECH 26, Shehab said he sees a chance for business leaders, government officials, and workers to gain hands-on experience.

“The exhibition in October 2026 will allow business people, companies, and the government to have direct exposure to robotic technologies,” Shehab further explained, noting that education is central to providing this exposure.

Shehab said universities and schools are being invited to participate, citing the significant role of earning college degrees in robotics and AI. “We’re focusing on education because these sectors are the ones that are going to educate the new generation,” he said.

According to Shehab, Qatar can ensure that future talent is ready to meet the demands of a digital economy by integrating educational institutions into the technology ecosystem.

Shehab emphasised that robotics and AI are already part of daily life, whether in transport, communication, or services. “We have to know how to adapt to it and not to take it for granted,” he said while acknowledging that many people remain wary of technology because of the lack of exposure and knowledge of the latest trends in technology.

“We are organising events like ROBOTECH 26 to help countries, such as Qatar, in creating platforms for dialogue and demonstration. This will play a significant role in encouraging people to embrace innovation and harness technology for growth,” he added.

Speaking about its sponsorship of ROBOTECH 26, Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari highlighted the country’s rapid strides in digital transformation and innovation.

AlKuwari stressed that the country is witnessing “rapid development in the information technology sector” and has been ranked among the top 20 countries globally in the 2025 Digital Competitiveness Index issued by the International Institute for Management Development.

AlKuwari emphasised that this progress reflects the nation’s commitment to building a competitive, knowledge-based economy under Qatar National Vision 2030.

Shehab said ROBOTECH 26 will occupy a 15,000sq m area and is designed as “the premier platform to discover cutting-edge technologies and catalyse public-private partnerships in this high-growth sector.”

Exhibition manager Ling Li said ROBOTECH 26 aligns with Qatar’s Digital Agenda 2030, which places information technology and digital transformation at the centre of economic development.

The exhibition is expected to attract leading companies in AI and robotics across sectors, including healthcare, smart transportation, logistics, education, cybersecurity, food security, fintech, industrial technologies, smart cities, and environmental conservation.

