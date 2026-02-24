Khazna Data Centers, a global leader in hyperscale digital infrastructure, has achieved Uptime Institute Tier III Certification of Design Documents (TCDD) award for its newest 100 MW AI-optimised data centre, QAJ01, in Ajman, which is set to become the first certified AI data centre fac with liquid cooling in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Announcing this, the Uptime Institute - Global Digital Infrastructure Authority, said this state-of-the-art development features 20 data halls, each delivering 5 MW of IT capacity, purpose-built to meet the demands of next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

The certification underscores Khazna’s commitment to designing world-class, resilient and efficient data centre infrastructure in alignment with the industry’s most rigorous global standards.

Located in Ajman, UAE, the new facility has been designed with advanced liquid-cooling systems to support the high rack densities and thermal loads required by large-scale AI training and inference applications, while optimising energy efficiency and maintaining operational resilience.

"Achieving Tier III certification for our Ajman facility reflects Khazna’s deep commitment to engineering excellence and operational resilience as we scale to meet the AI era. QAJ1 sets a new regional benchmark, combining high-density readiness, advanced liquid cooling, and globally certified design to support the next generation of compute. It is a strategic milestone in our mission to deliver future-ready infrastructure," said Abdulmajeed Harmoodi, Chief Technology Officer, Khazna Data Centers.

"This Tier Certification marks an important advancement for the regional digital infrastructure ecosystem," said Mustapha Louni, the CBO, Uptime Institute.

"Khazna’s AI-optimised facility integrates liquid cooling and high-density configurations while maintaining Tier III level resilience. It demonstrates how data centers can evolve to meet the accelerating compute needs of AI without compromising reliability or efficiency," stated Louni.

Uptime Institute’s TCDD is the first step in the Institute’s globally recognised Tier Certification process, validating that a facility’s design plans meet the requirements of its Tier Standard for Topology.

The award provides assurance that once constructed, the facility can achieve the desired performance and resilience outcomes. The Khazna UAE portfolio currently consists of 30 data centers, 22 of which have achieved the Tier III Certification of Constructed Facility Awards.

