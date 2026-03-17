In response to continued volatility in global aviation fuel markets and rising insurance costs for operations in elevated-risk or conflict-affected areas, Oman Air Cargo will introduce a Fuel Surcharge and a War Risk Surcharge across its cargo network from March 18.

The measures reflect increased operating costs due to fuel price volatility and higher insurance and security expenses in the current operating environment.

The War Risk Surcharge will be applied on a per-kilogram basis, calculated using the chargeable weight stated on the Master Air Waybill.

The Fuel Surcharge will be determined using the US Gulf Coast Jet A1 price per gallon, based on data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. It will be reviewed weekly in line with movements in global fuel prices.

Both surcharges will apply to shipments originating from, destined for, or transiting through the Oman Air Cargo network.

Oman Air Cargo will keep surcharges under regular review and adjust them as necessary, in line with changes in fuel markets, insurance costs, and the wider operating environment.

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