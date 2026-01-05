ISTANBUL - Turkey will begin its ‍2026 domestic borrowing ‍on Monday with ​auctions for a 1-year zero-coupon bond and ⁠a 4-year floating rate note, with ⁠first quarter domestic ‌borrowing set to total 1.32 trillion lira ($30.7 billion).

The ⁠zero-coupon bonds will mature on January 6, 2027. The floating rate notes mature on ⁠January 2, 2030.

The ​Treasury's first quarter domestic borrowing programme consists of ‍488 billion lira in January, 520 ​billion lira in February, and 313 billion lira in March.

Foreign demand, particularly for fixed-coupon long-term bonds, will be closely monitored in the Treasury auctions this week. Foreign investors have increased their share in ⁠the lira-denominated domestic borrowing market ‌from zero 2-1/2 years ago to 7.5% currently.

($1 = 43.0368 ‌liras)

(Reporting ⁠by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren ⁠Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer )