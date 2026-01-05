PHOTO
ISTANBUL - Turkey will begin its 2026 domestic borrowing on Monday with auctions for a 1-year zero-coupon bond and a 4-year floating rate note, with first quarter domestic borrowing set to total 1.32 trillion lira ($30.7 billion).
The zero-coupon bonds will mature on January 6, 2027. The floating rate notes mature on January 2, 2030.
The Treasury's first quarter domestic borrowing programme consists of 488 billion lira in January, 520 billion lira in February, and 313 billion lira in March.
Foreign demand, particularly for fixed-coupon long-term bonds, will be closely monitored in the Treasury auctions this week. Foreign investors have increased their share in the lira-denominated domestic borrowing market from zero 2-1/2 years ago to 7.5% currently.
($1 = 43.0368 liras)
